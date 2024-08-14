EBRD backs Türkiye's producer with loan for renewable energy and efficiency projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a 25 million euro loan to Türkiye's Polinas Plastik, News.az reports.

According to the bank, the loan is aimed at supporting the company’s capital expenditures, including investments in resource- and energy-efficiency measures and solar panels.The loan will facilitate the installation of a new production line for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, along with the acquisition of advanced machinery and the implementation of solar energy solutions.As such, this initiative is expected to significantly reduce Polinas’s carbon footprint by increasing its use of renewable energy and enhancing the production of fully recyclable packaging materials, which can incorporate both recycled and bio-based content.Polinas, one of Türkiye’s leading and oldest flexible food packaging producers, is a key player in the region, exporting to over 50 countries.The EBRD remains a major investor in Türkiye, having committed more than 20 billion euros across 450 projects and trade finance initiatives since 2009, with a strong focus on the private sector.

News.Az