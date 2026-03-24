Schoolgirl accused of ordering ex-boyfriend’s murder in St Petersburg -PHOTO

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A gruesome crime has shocked St. Petersburg, where the dismembered body of a 17-year-old teenager was discovered. According to media reports, the killing was allegedly orchestrated by a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

nvestigators believe the crime was carried out by a 16-year-old boy, who reportedly acted at the request of the victim’s former girlfriend. The girl is said to have had a conflict with the victim, claiming he had treated her poorly, and allegedly decided to take revenge, News.Az reports. citing Gazeta.ru.

According to the preliminary investigation, the crime was premeditated. The girl allegedly lured the victim to a meeting location, where the attacker was waiting. The suspect then stabbed the teenager, who died at the scene from his injuries.

After the killing, the suspect reportedly contacted the girl, and the two attempted to conceal the body. The following day, he returned to the scene and dismembered the victim in an apparent attempt to hinder identification and the investigation.

Authorities state that the murder weapon — a knife — had been prepared in advance. A criminal case has been opened, and the suspects have been detained. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crime.

News.Az