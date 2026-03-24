Iran urges Russia, China to prevent US ‘abuse’ of UN Security Council

In a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, Araghchi condemned the US and its allies for proposing a resolution at the Security Council aimed at increasing pressure on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“It is expected that member states of the Security Council, particularly Russia and China, as well as other countries that uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law, will not allow the US to abuse the Security Council to further complicate the situation while continuing its crimes against Iran,” he said.

He reiterated Iran’s determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that any threat to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure would constitute “a clear instance of a war crime and genocide”.

Araghchi warned that if such threats are carried out, Iran would deliver a “swift and decisive” response.

On 21 March, US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s power plants if the country did not “fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours”.

He later appeared to step back from the ultimatum on Monday after Iran warned that energy and power installations across the region would be targeted in retaliation.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the US and Iran had held “very good and constructive conversations over the past two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East”.

The US president also said he had instructed the Pentagon to postpone plans for military strikes on Iran’s electricity generation infrastructure for five days, pending the outcome of the talks.

Araghchi further warned that the conflict, which he described as imposed by the US and Israel, would have consequences for the safety and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting what he called unfounded allegations against Iran.

“The insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of unlawful US and Zionist regime attacks, and the international community should hold these two parties accountable for violations of international law and committed crimes,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed regret over the stance of certain countries, including Bahrain, accusing them of aligning with US policy and using the Security Council to exert pressure on Iran. He said a resolution adopted on 11 March misrepresented the situation by blaming Iran instead of holding the alleged aggressors accountable.

Lavrov, for his part, again condemned what he described as illegal attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

He also praised relations between Moscow and Tehran, saying Russia consistently seeks to work in international forums to uphold international law and prevent the erosion of legal norms in global relations.