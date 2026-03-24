Iran says it shoots down US drone over Persian Gulf coast - VIDEO

Iran says it shoots down US drone over Persian Gulf coast - VIDEO

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Iran’s army air defence units say they have intercepted and shot down a US unmanned aerial vehicle as it flew over the Persian Gulf coastline.

In a brief statement released on Monday, Iran’s Southeastern Air Defence Headquarters said it had targeted the “hostile” drone with a missile, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The statement said an intruding low-cost uncrewed combat attack system (LUCAS) was detected in airspace along Iran’s southeastern Persian Gulf coast, and that the Army Air Defence’s ground-to-air systems fired a missile at the aircraft.

Footage captures the moment Iranian air defences successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Bushehr.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/4WCsT8dzqf — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 21, 2026

On 19 March, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said it had successfully struck a US Air Force F-35 stealth fighter jet in Iran’s central airspace. The US military later acknowledged that one of its aircraft had been hit by Iranian air defences.

On Saturday, an unnamed military source told Tasnim news agency that Iran used a domestically developed air defence system to strike the F-35.

“The targeting of the American F-35, which the United States previously presented as the pride of its military technology, was carried out using an Iranian air defence system,” the source said.

The source added that Iran has yet to reveal certain military advancements in both offensive and defensive capabilities, which it said has left US and Israeli officials uncertain.

At least six hostile fighter jets and 127 drones have reportedly been intercepted and targeted by Iranian air defence systems since the war began on 28 February.

News.Az