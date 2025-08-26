EchoStar strikes $23 billion deal to sell spectrum licenses to AT&T

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telecom giant EchoStar has reached a definitive agreement to sell spectrum licenses to AT&T for approximately $23 billion, part of efforts to resolve FCC inquiries and strengthen its balance sheet.

The deal covers 50 MHz of nationwide spectrum, including 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz bands, subject to regulatory approval. The companies also amended their network services agreement, creating a hybrid mobile network operator (MNO) relationship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr, in a May letter, had outlined concerns about EchoStar’s 5G network buildout obligations and the use of some spectrum licenses following complaints from Elon Musk’s SpaceX that EchoStar wasn’t using 2 GHz/AWS-4 spectrum and should therefore let it and other satellite firms put it to use.

The spectrum deal will also strengthen EchoStar’s balance sheet. Its Dish DBS subsidiary last month made scheduled interest payments with a delay, avoiding default.

Said EchoStar co-founder and chairman Ergen: “This arrangement benefits both AT&T and Boost Mobile subscribers. I’m enormously proud of the EchoStar team for deploying the world’s first Open RAN network in record time, despite industry skepticism and in the face of the many challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic.” He added: “EchoStar and Boost Mobile have met all of the FCC’s network buildout milestones. However, this spectrum sale to AT&T and hybrid MNO agreement are critical steps toward resolving the FCC’s spectrum utilization concerns.”



Added Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president of EchoStar: “This transaction puts our business on a solid financial path, further facilitating EchoStar’s long-term success, and enhancing our ability to innovate and compete as a hybrid network operator. The proceeds of this transaction will be used for, among other things, retiring certain debt obligations and funding EchoStar’s continued operations and growth initiatives.”

He concluded: “We continue to evaluate strategic opportunities for our remaining spectrum portfolio in partnership with the U.S. government and wireless industry participants.”

The operations of EchoStar’s other businesses, including Dish TV, Sling and Hughes, “will not be impacted by this transaction,” the company highlighted.

AT&T said the licenses cover more than 400 markets across the U.S., strengthening its low-band and mid-band spectrum holdings. “This acquisition bolsters and expands our spectrum portfolio while enhancing customers’ 5G wireless and home internet experience in even more markets,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey.

News.Az