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Telecom
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Spain is pushing for European Union member states to retain the authority to decide whether foreign telecommunications providers should be allowed to operate in their national markets. The debate has emerged amid growing concerns across Europe about cybersecurity, strategic infrastructure protection, technological sovereignty, and geopolitical competition.27 May 2026-23:28
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Police authorities from China, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have recently carried out their first joint international law enforcement operation, targeting telecom and online fraud in Dubai, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.17 May 2026-16:02
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Telecom Italia (TIM) Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday it was too early to determine whether a takeover bid from Poste Italiane should be increased, as investors continue to debate the value of the proposed deal.07 May 2026-20:17
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The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology launched a technical awareness and cybersecurity program on Sunday across the capital and various provinces.03 May 2026-17:31
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Telecom Italia (TIM) and Fastweb, the Italian arm of Swisscom, have announced a plan to jointly build up to 6,000 telecom towers across Italy. The project will be structured as a joint venture, allowing potential third-party investors to participate in the future.19 Mar 2026-10:50
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MTN, Nigeria's largest telecom operator by subscribers, doubled its investment in the country to 1 trillion naira ($737 million) in 2025, aiming to expand network capacity and maintain its market dominance.27 Feb 2026-18:41
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A major Dutch telecom provider, Odido, has confirmed that a cyberattack led to unauthorized access to customer information.13 Feb 2026-14:25
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Latvian police said they have found no evidence linking a ship docked at the port of Liepaja to damage to an underwater telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea, though the investigation is continuing.05 Jan 2026-15:44
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