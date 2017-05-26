Efforts made to prevent TAP base on large amount of moneys – president

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of significant issues lying ahead of us is completion of the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan has gained successes on this issue with its partners, said President Aliyev addressing an official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, Republic Day, APA reported.

The head of state noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is being implemented successfully: “I can sound several figures to substantiate my words. As you know the Southern Gas Corridor consists of four projects. Shahdeniz-2 has been completed by 93%. The second project is the Southern Caucasus Pipeline, of which 85% has been completed. The third project – TANAP has been completed by 72%. The fourth project is TAP, of which 42% has already been completed. I’d like to note that 45% of TAP had to be completed as of today. That’s the level is close to that figure. I want to specially underline it. Because Azerbaijani community aware of efforts to prevent the TAP. Groups are organized, ecological issues are raised as pretexts to prevent the TAP. According to information we have these efforts base on large amount of moneys. That’s those groups are organized without any grounds. It’s clear that these groups are organized to prevent this project. However, only 3% of the plan remained incomplete. Therefore, I’m sure that there will be no problem in TAP implementation”.

The president noted that Azerbaijan is working on big transport projects today: “Azerbaijan has fulfilled its obligations on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and North-West projects. Now, of course, the partner countries are accelerating these works. We also can participate in these issues in the future. Among these projects, the main project is completion of Alat International Sea Port and necessary funds have been allocated for this. I’m sure that Alat International Sea Port will be launched in the summer of the next year. This will be the largest port in the Caspian Sea and increase our transport opportunities”.

News.Az

News.Az