Egypt firmly rejects any Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Sunday that his country firmly rejects any Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, News.Az reports, citing the Anadolu.

During talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on the sidelines of the 2025 Doha Forum, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s longstanding stance on preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said.

He stressed the importance of supporting national state institutions so they can fulfill their responsibilities in protecting stability and preserving the rights and resources of the Syrian people.

Although the Syrian government has posed no threat to Israel, Israeli forces continue to conduct ground incursions and airstrikes that have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons and ammunition belonging to the Syrian army.

Israel has occupied most of the Golan Heights since the June 1967 war and expanded its control toward the buffer zone and Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) in southern Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

Abdelatty warned of the dangers of exploiting current regional conditions to justify “interventions or practices that undermine Syrian sovereignty.”

He said Egypt continues its contacts with regional and international actors to emphasize the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity and reject any attempts to threaten its security or stability, according to the statement.

The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum concluded in the Qatari capital on Sunday after two days of high-level discussions that drew more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries.

News.Az