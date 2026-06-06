Japan advances plan to export destroyers to Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan and Indonesia agreed on Friday to begin working-level talks on the possible export of Asagiri-class destroyers to Jakarta, as Tokyo steps up defense cooperation with like-minded countries, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, reached the agreement during discussions held in Tokyo, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Japan has been aiming to strengthen defense equipment cooperation with security partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Philippines and New Zealand, in order to enhance deterrence in response to China’s military expansion and increasing maritime assertiveness in the region.

In April, Japan revised its three principles governing the transfer of defense equipment and technology, along with related implementation guidelines, easing restrictions on arms exports.

Under the updated rules, Japan is now able to export weapons, including destroyers, to countries that have signed agreements with Tokyo concerning the protection of classified information and other security-related matters.

During the meeting, Sjafrie expressed Indonesia’s intention to advance cooperation on defense equipment and technology, including the potential transfer of general-purpose Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, according to the ministry.

The two ministers agreed to utilize a working-level framework that was established last month to discuss matters related to a potential transfer, including training, maintenance, and operational requirements.

Japan and Indonesia have already concluded the necessary agreement governing defense equipment transfers.

The Asagiri-class destroyers entered service in 1988. These vessels are capable of carrying a patrol helicopter and are equipped with anti-submarine missiles, among other systems.

In previous deployments, they were used for anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia. The lead ship of the class was retired in March of this year.

On Sunday, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Koizumi and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, agreed to pursue the rapid transfer of retired Abukuma-class destroyers to Manila.

Japan is also engaged in discussions with New Zealand regarding the possible export of its advanced Mogami-class frigate. New Zealand is also evaluating Britain’s Type 31 frigate and plans to make its selection toward the end of 2027.

News.Az