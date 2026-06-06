Seven-month-old Palestinian baby killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

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A seven-month-old baby boy has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry has said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The ministry identified the infant as Sam Fahd Abu Haikal, adding that his parents were also injured in the shooting in the Tel Rumeida area, south of the city of Hebron.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops on Friday "perceived a vehicle accelerating toward them" and one of the soldiers "responded with single shots toward the vehicle".

"As a result, three Palestinians were injured and evacuated for medical treatment," the IDF said, adding that "the incident is under review". It also expressed "deep sorrow for any harm caused to uninvolved individuals".

The baby's grandmother said the family were driving in the area and stopped their car when they saw Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the distance, Reuters reported.

She said shots were then fired toward them, which they initially believed were warning shots.

"One bullet struck my grandson, traversed his face and crossed his head, striking his mother's cheek where it lodged," the grandmother said.

She added that the bullet had also grazed the father's finger, and that the mother was in hospital.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in the West Bank since the war in Gaza broke out following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

In the Hamas-led attack, about 1,200 people were killed and 251 abducted into Gaza.

More than 70,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

News.Az