Egypt offers new Gaza ceasefire plan, Hamas agrees

Egypt has presented a new proposal aimed at revitalizing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to security sources on Monday.

The initiative comes amid renewed hostilities following Israel’s resumption of air and ground operations against Hamas last Tuesday, ending a two-month period of relative calm, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to sources, the Egyptian plan outlines a phased process in which Hamas would release five Israeli hostages each week.

In return, Israel would begin implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week. Both Hamas and the United States have reportedly agreed to the proposal, but Israel has yet to respond.

The plan also includes a structured timeline for the release of all hostages in exchange for Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza, with U.S. guarantees backing the process, the sources added.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the terms of the January ceasefire agreement but has expressed willingness to negotiate.

The movement is currently reviewing multiple proposals, including one from U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The diplomatic push highlights ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation as tensions in the region continue to rise.

