Ukraine apologizes to Greece over sea drone near Lefkada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine formally apologized to Greece after a sea drone packed with explosives was found near the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi announced on X on Friday, June 5.

Officials in Kyiv stressed that the incident was the “result of circumstances caused by the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine,” News.Az reports, citing UAWire.

Ukraine thanked Greece and the Greek people for their unwavering support since the earliest days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “Ukraine highly values its friendly relations with Greece,” the Ministry emphasized.

Kyiv reaffirmed its commitment to international law and the safety of civilian navigation, expressing a strong interest in preventing similar incidents in the future.

The Ukrainian government maintains that “this incident, like similar episodes in other regions, shows that Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine poses a threat not only to our country, but also to neighboring friendly states, Europe, and the world as a whole.”

Ukraine, along with Greece, remains dedicated to deepening friendly ties and constructive dialogue across all areas of mutual interest, Tykhyi said.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the drone, carrying 100 kilograms of explosives, was discovered in May by fishermen near Lefkada-apparently after its remote control system failed. The intended target was believed to be a vessel of Russia’s “shadow fleet” operating in the Mediterranean, the outlet reports.

Greece lodged a diplomatic protest with Kyiv on June 3. Athens cautioned it would not allow the Mediterranean Sea to become a theater of war.

Lefkada is located more than 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian coast. Ukraine has no direct access to either the Mediterranean or the Ionian Seas. According to dpa, Ukrainian forces may have been launching sea drones from a base in western Libya to target vessels in Russia’s “shadow fleet.” In early March, east of Malta, a Russian liquefied gas tanker bound for Egypt reportedly came under attack from Ukrainian sea drones, the agency notes

News.Az