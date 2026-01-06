Egypt to send gas and oil products to Syria

Egypt to send gas and oil products to Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt will export natural gas and petroleum products to Syria under two memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed by the countries' petroleum ministries, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Monday.

One memorandum covers the supply of natural gas to Syria for electricity generation, utilizing Egypt’s existing infrastructure, including floating regasification units and gas transmission networks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second addresses Syria’s demand for petroleum products. Discussions also included potential cooperation in rehabilitating Syria’s gas and petroleum infrastructure, drawing on Egyptian technical expertise.

The ministry said the agreements are part of Egypt’s strategy to strengthen its role as a regional energy hub. They follow recent accords with Lebanon and Cyprus to expand gas exports and integrate regional energy networks.

News.Az