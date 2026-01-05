EU President set to visit Syria this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit Syria later this week, marking her first trip to the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, according to a spokeswoman's statement on Monday.

Von der Leyen will head to Syria as part of a tour of the Middle East that will also see her visit Jordan and Lebanon, spokeswoman Paula Pinho said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Von der Leyen’s visit to the devastated country comes as the international community seeks to bolster fragile efforts to rebuild a year after al-Assad’s downfall.



Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been scrambling to boost support from abroad and shore up security.



But the country remains in a perilous position and is still grappling with sectarian violence and with threats posed by ISIS.

The EU is a key financial donor for Damascus and has rolled back sanctions imposed during the civil war to try to boost reconstruction efforts.

