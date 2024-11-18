Egypt’s Dream Foundation highlights women’s participation at COP29 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seyran Khalili, Program Manager at New Women Connectors, has taken center stage as part of Egypt’s delegation to COP29, representing the Dream Foundation. This prominent organization focuses on amplifying the voices of women and advocating for their increased participation in global decision-making forums.

As COP29 unfolds, Khalili emphasized the critical role women play in addressing climate change and fostering sustainable solutions. Her participation underscores Egypt’s commitment to ensuring that gender equality remains a key aspect of the global climate agenda.“The presence and contributions of women at events like COP29 are not just important—they are essential,” Khalili stated. “We are here to bring the voices of women to the forefront and demonstrate their pivotal role in shaping the future.”The Dream Foundation’s involvement reflects a growing recognition of the importance of inclusive dialogue in tackling environmental challenges. With Egypt's delegation actively participating, the spotlight is firmly on integrating diverse perspectives into the COP29 negotiations.As reported by News.Az , Khalili's efforts exemplify a global shift towards empowering women and fostering equitable participation in international policymaking.

News.Az