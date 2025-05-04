Eight arrested in two separate anti-terror operations across UK

Eight men have been arrested in two separate counter-terrorism police investigations across the UK, News.Az informs via BBC.

Five were arrested at various locations around England on Saturday as part of a "pre-planned" investigation into a plot to "target a specific premises", the Metropolitan Police said.

Four - two aged 29, one aged 40, and one aged 46 - are Iranian nationals. Police said the nationality and age of the fifth were still being established.

Three other men, all Iranian, were arrested in London on Saturday as part of a separate investigation led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command. Police said the two operations were not connected.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper thanked police and security services "for the action they have taken to keep our country safe".

She said: "These are serious events that demonstrate the ongoing requirement to adapt our response to national security threats."

