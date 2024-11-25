Eight-year-old girl and man injured in London shooting

Forensics teams at the scene in west London last night. Photo: UKNIP

+ ↺ − 16 px

An eight-year-old girl and a 34-year-old man have been seriously injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove, West London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The pair were taken to hospital following the shooting on Southern Row in Ladbroke Grove at about 17:30 GMT on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The girl is in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. The condition of the man, 34, is unknown, while a 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution.Appealing for witnesses, Supt Owen Renowden described it as "an appalling incident".The London Ambulance Service said it arrived within six minutes and treated two patients at the scene "before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority".No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, Scotland Yard said.Supt Renowden said detectives wanted to hear from anyone with information about what happened, "no matter how insignificant".In August, 15-year-old Rene Graham was shot dead two streets away during a pre-carnival event.Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, described the shooting as "appalling".He said: "These senseless acts of violence have no place on our streets."I know residents in the local community will be rightly concerned for their safety after several recent incidents in the neighbourhood."We must work together to better prevent these horrific crimes from happening, and hold those responsible to account."

News.Az