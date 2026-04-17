Sam Altman’s World project upgrades to fight deepfakes and bots

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World, the digital identity project backed by Sam Altman, announced on Friday its most significant upgrade to World ID, positioning it as a "full-stack proof of human" infrastructure designed for consumers, businesses, and AI agents.

The overhaul, announced at an event in San Francisco, comes as concerns mount across the tech industry over bots, deepfakes and AI agents impersonating humans online, a trend World is explicitly targeting with a broader push into authentication, payments and internet services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Altman's other major project is OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT and tools using the large language model AI platform.

World’s system relies on its custom-built “Orb” devices to establish what it calls proof-of-humanity. To obtain a World ID, users must visit an Orb in person, where the device scans their face and iris to generate a unique cryptographic code representing that individual.

The images are deleted after processing, according to the company, and only anonymized fragments of the code are sent across a distributed network to confirm the person has not previously registered. The result is a credential that can prove someone is a unique human online without revealing their identity or personal data. Some critics, however, have flagged the use of biometric scanning via the Orb as a controversial aspect of the system.

At the core of the update is a redesigned architecture intended to improve privacy, security and usability. New features include account-based identity, multi-key support, recovery mechanisms, which give capabilities typically expected in large-scale security systems.

"World 4.0 is powerful, scalable and open," senior executive Daniel Shorr said at the event. "In the age of AI, being human will be incredibly valuable and the internet will want to know you're human," he added.

The company is also introducing a dedicated World ID app, currently in beta, which will allow users to manage credentials and authenticate across platforms. The app reflects a broader ambition to make proof-of-human identity as seamless as logging into a social media account.

Alongside the protocol update, World detailed a slate of integrations aimed at embedding its identity layer across consumer platforms.



On the consumer side, the company is expanding partnerships with platforms like Tinder, where users can display a “verified human” badge, and rolling out “Concert Kit,” a tool designed to help artists reserve tickets for verified individuals to combat scalper bots.

Gaming and online communities are another focus, with partnerships involving Razer and Mythical Games, while Reddit has signaled it is exploring similar identity tools for bot detection.

Enterprise use cases are also central to the rollout. World said it is working with Zoom on a feature called “Deep Face,” which verifies that a meeting participant is a real human rather than a deepfake, and with Docusign to incorporate proof-of-human checks into digital agreements.

In addition, World is rolling out new tooling, including “AgentKit,” to allow developers to attach credentials that prove there are humans to agents, which will be needed for sensitive actions and enable agent-based commerce tied to verified individuals.

The company is working with firms including Okta, Vercel and Browserbase on these capabilities, which aim to establish a trust layer for automated workflows without requiring personal data.

'World ID is on the way to being a real human network for the internet,” said Sam Altman, the co-founder of World, at an event marking the announcement in San Francisco.

News.Az