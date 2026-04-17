IRGC Navy outlines conditions for crossing the Strait of Hormuz

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy of Iran has outlined the requirements ships must follow to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

It said on X that all transit requires its permission, that civilian vessels are allowed to pass only through Iran’s designated route and that military vessels are still prohibited from transiting, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

It described the list of conditions as a “new order,” saying it is in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Its statement includes some details that Iran’s foreign minister didn’t mention when he declared on X earlier that passage during the ceasefire was “completely open” for all commercial vessels on a previously announced route.

News.Az