Electricity production in Azerbaijan exceeds 15B kilowatt-hours

Electricity production in Azerbaijan over eight months of 2019 amounted to more than 15 billion kilowatt-hours, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference at the headquarters of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan increased the production of electricity through renewable energy resources by 41.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Electricity export grew by 29.01 percent to 913.3 million kilowatt-hours, while imports increased to 102 million kilowatt-hours.

The minister noted that according to forecasts, the country's electricity production will increase this year by 3.6 percent or 26.1 billion kilowatt-hours, compared to last year. In 2020-2021, production is expected to grow by 8 percent.

It is predicted that in 2025, the demand for electricity will amount to 25-28 billion kilowatt-hours, while exports will amount to 1.8 billion kilowatt hours.

The total capacity of electricity production in Azerbaijan makes up 7,546 megawatts, including 1,276 megawatts (specific weight - 17 percent) produced via renewable energy resources including hydroelectric power plants.

According to the minister, natural gas has a 92-percent share in the electricity production, while renewable sources have an 8-percent share. By 2030, it is planned to increase the share of renewable sources to 30 percent of the total electricity production in Azerbaijan.

