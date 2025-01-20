Elon Musk appears to Sieg Heil at Trump inauguration

+ ↺ − 16 px

US billionaire Elon Musk appeared to make a Heil Hitler salute at the Washington DC Trump parade on Monday, following Trump's inauguration, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

Musk was seen making the gesture a total of three times on live television.He then appeared on stage at the Capital One Area in front of 20,000 Trump supporters, where he thanked supporters before making the gesture.

