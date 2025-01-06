Elon Musk claims civilization would be lost if Trump had not won US election
Photo: Getty Images
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday made a bold statement about the 2024 US presidential election.He claimed civilization would be lost if Donald Trump failed in the election, News.Az reports.
“Had this election not been won by Donald Trump, civilization would be lost,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter).
This remark has sparked widespread attention, as Musk's comments on political matters often generate controversy and debate. The statement reflects Musk's continued support for US President-elect Trump.