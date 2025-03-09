Elon Musk faces backlash on his own platform after insulting Poland's foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk gestures at the podium inside the Capital One arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X and the world's richest man, faced criticism on his own app Sunday after insulting a Polish leader.

Musk, who has made waves as Donald Trump's political appointee, has also been featured in news headlines due to his attempts to intervene in foreign politics, News.Az informs via RawStory.

This weekend, Musk responded to news of a large Ukrainian flag being unfurled at the White House, saying, "Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately. That is the key to the puzzle."

After being accused of going to bat for Putin and Russia, Musk said, "I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army."

"Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off," he added. "What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW!!"

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, chimed in next:

"Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers."

In response, Musk said, "Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink."

Former GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger replied with, "You’re fatter tho."

The X account for Anonymous, which boasts 5.2 million followers, said, "Nazi Elon Musk calls Poland’s leader a small man and commands him to be quiet."

"That’s how Musk and Trump’s US see Poland: weak and subservient," the account added.

Podcast host Brian Allen said, "So Elon Musk is out here calling Poland’s Foreign Minister a 'small man' and telling him to 'be quiet'—because nothing says strategic genius like insulting one of America’s closest allies."

"Musk and Trump are speedrunning America’s fall from global leadership, all because their fragile egos can’t handle criticism. Poland has been on the frontlines supporting Ukraine, bolstering NATO, and strengthening Western alliances—but sure, let’s pick fights with them instead," Allen added. "This delusional billionaire superiority complex isn’t strength. It’s how empires collapse—thinking you’re untouchable while alienating the very people keeping you from sinking. America’s greatest threat? It’s own arrogance."

Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp said, "The US president, for some reason, is still empowering this unelected manchild to play at politics on behalf of the American people."

"And it’s just making us a joke," she added.

