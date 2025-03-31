Elon Musk gives away $1M cheques ahead of Wisconsin's Supreme Court election VIDEO

Billionaire Elon Musk has given away $1 million cheques to voters in Wisconsin after the state supreme court refused to intervene.

Musk announced the prize earlier this week, ahead of Wisconsin's tightly contested Supreme Court election to be held on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Wisconsin Attorney General and Democrat Josh Kaul had sued to stop the giveaway, arguing that Musk was violating a state law that bans gifts in exchange for votes.

The race, which could flip control of the state's supreme court to the Republicans, has become a flash point and the most expensive judicial election in American history.

Speaking at a rally Sunday night, Musk said "we just want judges to be judges", before handing out two $1m (£750,000) cheques to voters who had signed a petition to stop "activist" judges. Kaul had tried to argue the giveaway was an illegal attempt buy votes. Musk's lawyers, in response, argued that Kaul is "restraining Mr Musk's political speech and curtailing his First Amendment rights". Musk's lawyers added that the payments were "intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate". After two lower courts sided with Musk, Kaul begged the state's supreme court for an 11th hour reprieve. But the top court unanimously declined to hear the case. Musk and President Donald Trump have endorsed a conservative candidate, Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, in hopes of flipping the liberal-leaning court. Judge Schimel is running against Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, who has been endorsed by the state Supreme Court's liberal justices. Lawyers for the tech titan also argued that judges who have publicly endorsed Judge Crawford in the Supreme Court race should be barred from ruling on the matter, arguing that it is a matter of bias.