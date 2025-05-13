Elon Musk joins Trump on Saudi trip - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of business leaders from some of America’s largest corporations are in Riyadh, joining President Donald Trump and senior U.S. and Saudi officials for a high-profile lunch on Tuesday.

The executives — from tech firms, banks, consumer groups and other industries, including representatives of four of the 10 biggest U.S. companies by market value — may be there to pitch for business from deep-pocketed Saudi investors, businesses and government departments, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Their companies are also dealing with the tariffs imposed by Mr. Trump on U.S. trading partners, so the trip is an opportunity to lobby top Trump officials, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on trade policy.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the world’s largest investors in artificial intelligence, an effort to diversify the oil-rich nation’s economy and give it influence over one of the hottest sectors in the business world. Notable A.I. players at the lunch include Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT parent OpenAI; Jensen Huang, the leader of the advanced chipmaker Nvidia; Ruth Porat, the chief investment officer of Alphabet, Google’s parent company; and Andy Jassy, the chief of Amazon, which is a major provider of cloud-computing services.

There is also Elon Musk, who, in addition to overseeing Mr. Trump’s effort to slash the size of the federal government, also runs Tesla, SpaceX and his own A.I. company called xAI, which is in talks for new financing that could value the firm at as much as $120 billion.

The vast sums of money that Saudi Arabia is spending on technology, infrastructure and other priorities have made the country a popular destination for financial executives seeking to advise the kingdom and its companies. Top financial leaders at the lunch include Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, Larry Fink of BlackRock and Jane Fraser of Citigroup.

Here are some of the business executives and other guests at the lunch, according to a list provided by the White House:

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX

Stephen A. Schwarzman, chief executive of the Blackstone Group

Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock

Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive of IBM

Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citigroup

Kelly Ortberg, chief executive of Boeing

Ruth Porat, chief investment officer of Google

Andy Jassy, chief executive of Amazon

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia

Alex Karp, chief executive of Palantir

Jeff Miller, chief executive of Halliburton

Travis Kalanick, former chief executive of Uber and founder of Cloud Kitchens

Kathy Warden, chief executive of Northrop Grumman

James Quincey, chief executive of Coca-Cola

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of Uber

Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami

Reid Hoffman, executive chairman of LinkedIn

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA

Patrick Soon-Shiong, executive chairman of Immunity Bio and owner of The Los Angeles Times

News.Az