Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk labels Australian gov’t ‘fascists’ over misinformation law

  • World
  • Share
Elon Musk labels Australian gov’t ‘fascists’ over misinformation law

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, has criticized Australia's centre-left government as "fascists" in response to proposed legislation that would impose fines on social media companies for not curbing misinformation.

Musk, who views himself as a champion of free speech, responded to a post by an X user linking the Reuters story about the misinformation law with one word: "Fascists".



Australia's Labor government on Thursday unveiled legislation which could fine internet platforms up to 5% of their global revenue for enabling misinformation, joining a worldwide push to rein in borderless tech giants.

The proposed law would require tech platforms to set codes of conduct to stop dangerous falsehoods spreading and be approved by a regulator. The regulator would set its own standard if a platform failed to do so and fine firms for non-compliance.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      