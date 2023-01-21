Elon Musk testifies about 2018 Tesla takeover tweet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, testified Friday in a court in the US state of California that one of his tweets did not affect the stock price of his electric car company, according to reports.

“Just because I tweet something, doesn’t mean people believe it or act accordingly,” Musk said in his defense. “The causal relationship is clearly not there simply because of a tweet.”

After nearly 30 minutes of testimony from Musk, the San Francisco court adjourned until Monday.

“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk tweeted in 2018.

The lawsuit alleges that the tweet cost shareholders millions of dollars in losses.

In a separate Tweet, he wrote: “Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.”

