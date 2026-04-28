PSG vs Bayern Munich – 2-2 in the Champions League semifinal first leg

PSG vs Bayern Munich – 2-2 in the Champions League semifinal first leg

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PSG and Bayern Munich played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Bayern Munich for the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League semifinal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The football match at Parc des Princes in Paris, France kicks off at 9pm (19:00 GMT).

PSG dumped Liverpool out in the quarterfinals with relative ease, but must overcome a four-game losing streak in the competition against Bayern to reach the final in May, where either Atletico Madrid or Arsenal will await.

German champions Bayern dispatched Real Madrid in a thrilling Champions League quarterfinal.

News.Az