Israel demolishes two Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon
Israel has demolished two tunnels in southern Lebanon, which the Israeli military claims were used by the Shiite militia Hezbollah.
The tunnels in the al-Qantara area, which together were about two kilometers long and contained more than 30 rooms, were used to carry out attacks against Israel and were built over a decade with help from the Iranian regime, the Israeli military claims in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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They housed weapons, living quarters, water tanks and equipment for extended stays, as well as "launch pads aimed at Israeli territory," the military further stated.
Despite a ceasefire announced in mid-April, both Israel and Hezbollah have continued their attacks, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.
By Ulviyya Salmanli