Israel demolishes two Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon

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Israel has demolished two tunnels in southern Lebanon, which the Israeli military claims were used by the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

The tunnels in the al-Qantara area, which together were about two kilometers long and contained more than 30 rooms, were used to carry out attacks against Israel and were built over a decade with help from the Iranian regime, the Israeli military claims in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

They housed weapons, living quarters, water tanks and equipment for extended stays, as well as "launch pads aimed at Israeli territory," the military further stated.

Despite a ceasefire announced in mid-April, both Israel and Hezbollah have continued their attacks, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

News.Az