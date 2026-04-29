TSMC no longer holds stake in chip giant Arm

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has fully exited its investment in Arm Holdings after selling its remaining shares in a deal worth approximately $231 million.

According to a company filing, TSMC’s subsidiary offloaded about 1.11 million Arm shares over two days, pricing them at $207.65 each. The move marks the final step in the chipmaker’s gradual withdrawal from the British semiconductor designer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the transaction, TSMC no longer holds any stake in Arm. The company said the sale was part of a broader strategy to dispose of an equity investment.

The exit also delivered a significant financial boost, with the company reporting an impact of roughly $174 million on retained earnings.

TSMC originally invested around $100 million in Arm during its 2023 initial public offering, buying shares at $51 each alongside other strategic investors. Since then, it has steadily reduced its position — including a 2024 sale of 850,000 shares at nearly $120 each.

The latest sale comes amid volatility in the semiconductor sector, with Arm’s stock falling nearly 8% in the previous trading session.

The move highlights how major chip players are reassessing investments as the global semiconductor landscape continues to shift, driven by changing demand, geopolitical pressures, and intensifying competition in advanced chip technologies.

News.Az