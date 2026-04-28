Pete Hegseth’s wife faces backlash for $13 Temu dress at fancy event

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While the unexpected incident has understandably taken the spotlight, people online have also focused on a less consequential detail of the evening: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, and her outfit choice for the event.

This discourse began when one X user wrote, "pete hegeseth's wife wore a dress from temu to the white house correspondents dinner (i'm not joking)." They attached side-by-side photos of Rauchet at the event and a screenshot of what appears to be a very similar dress listed on Temu — a Chinese e-commerce platform known for ultra-low prices and ongoing criticism around product quality and labor practices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Here's a closeup of the Temu screenshot. The "Off-Shoulder Waistline Rhinestone Embellished Evening Party Dress" appears to be priced at €12.13, or about $13.00.

"100% correct," another person confirmed in the replies. "It’s found on TEMU, Shein and Amazon," they wrote, alongside the following screenshot which appears to show the same dress listed on other controversial fast-fashion sites.

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about this fashion choice. "Ugh, she's married to Pete Hegseth, we already know she's got terrible taste," one person wrote.

"Good. This is the least terrible thing a Hegseth ever did," someone else replied.

"I don’t care that she got her dress at Temu. I care that she got her husband at Temu," joked another.

"probably from a local right wing boutique just reselling Temu items," someone else said.

But some people doubted the likelihood of this scenario, suggesting Rauchet could have been wearing a designer dress that Temu knocked off for less.

There were also people who found the backlash to be hypocritical, with one person writing, "You’re upset when they wear expensive designer gowns, now you’re upset at her buying a dress that’s affordable? What can they do to appease you?"

News.Az