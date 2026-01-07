Emergency warnings as bushfires rage across Victoria, Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emergency warnings have been issued in Victoria as extreme heat, hot northerly winds, and dry lightning raise the risk of uncontrollable bushfires across southern Australia.

Firefighters in the Upper Murray region are currently battling a 1,000-hectare blaze, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Twelve waterbombing aircraft are supporting more than 300 firefighting crews along the New South Wales border, where a large fire is burning 25 km west of Walwa, near Wodonga. The fire’s path shifted from a southeasterly to a southerly direction this afternoon and is now moving through Mt Lawson State Park towards Bungil.

An Emergency Warning has been issued for central Victorian communities including Longwood, Longwood East, Ruggy, Tarcombe, and Upton Hill. Another bushfire is traveling from the Hume Freeway in a south-easterly direction. Residents are advised to take shelter indoors immediately, as it is considered too late to leave safely.

Residents in Bungil, Granya, and Thologolong are being urged to evacuate immediately via Murray River Road towards Wodonga. VicEmergency warned that properties may be impacted and emphasized that “leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

The fires have prompted the closure of several roads, including Murray River Road between Granya Gap Road and Guys Forest Road, as well as Guys Forest Road between the Murray River Road and Burrowye Road intersection. VicEmergency said the roads will remain open for local traffic to evacuate.

Earlier today, CFA and Fire Forest Management Victoria crews carried out “very successful” backburning operations overnight, employing 30 bulldozers to help slow the fire’s spread.

