England captain Harry Kane doubtful for Wales friendly

England captain Harry Kane may miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales after the Bayern Munich striker was unable to participate in training on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kane joined up with England despite suffering an ankle issue in Bayern's win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Speaking after the Frankfurt game, Kane said: "I am recovering at the moment -- I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday."

But the 32-year-old, who is England's record scorer with 74 goals, sat out Wednesday's session, along with uncapped Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah.

The Football Association said the pair were "following their own respective routines indoors" as the remaining 22 players trained at St George's Park.

Kane had scored against Frankfurt to reach 18 goals in just 10 matches for Bayern this season.

Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon will be among the contenders to replace Kane if he is unable to face Wales.

Thomas Tuchel's side welcome Wales at a sold-out Wembley before attention turns to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

England sit top of Group K, seven points clear of second-placed Albania, as they look to clinch their place at next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Three Lions have won all five of their qualifiers, with three games remaining.

News.Az