Erdogan says Turkiye not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkiye to support plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact given that the Nordic countries were "home to many terrorist organisations", News.az reports citing Anadolu

Though Turkiye has officially supported NATO enlargement since it joined the U.S.-led alliance 70 years ago, its opposition could pose a problem for Sweden and Finland given new members need unanimous agreement.

