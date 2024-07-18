Erdogan speaks to Trump over phone, condemns assassination attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described last week's assassination attempt on Donald Trump an attack on democracy, as he spoke to the former U.S. leader over phone, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Trump spoke regarding the assassination attempt during a rally in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, and its aftermath.The Turkish president again condemned the attack, wished for Trump's speedy recovery. Twenty-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks had opened fire from a nearby rooftop at the rally. One bullet passed by Trump’s right ear and he was immediately escorted by Secret Service agents.Erdogan praised Trump's "courageous response following the incident, noting that his continued schedule without interruption strengthens democracy and reflects the American people's confidence." Two days after the attack, Trump attended the Republican National Convention on Monday.The Turkish leader also highlighted Trump's efforts to reduce polarization and tension in the society, noting his messages for unity after the attack.Congratulating Trump on his official nomination as the Republican Party's candidate for the presidential election in November, he expressed hope that the vote would bring prosperity to the American people and Türkiye-U.S. relations.

