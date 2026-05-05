Estonia to build a €7m drone testing lab

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Estonia is set to establish a state-of-the-art drone testing facility, known as the Estonian Drone Sandbox, with an investment of €7 million.

The initiative aims to provide a controlled environment for the development, testing, and validation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related technologies, News.Az reports, citing Estonian World.

Located near the Ämari Air Base, the facility will offer dedicated airspace and infrastructure for both domestic and international companies to conduct test flights. By creating this specialized lab, Estonia intends to streamline the certification process for drones and enhance the integration of unmanned systems into shared airspace, reinforcing its position as a regional hub for drone research and development.

News.Az