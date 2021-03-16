Estonian PM tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for coronavirus, the PM announced Monday on her Facebook page.

Kallas said the positive test result was unexpected, as she only had a slight fever. The premier said she does not know how she contracted the virus. Kallas had recently been in self-isolation for 10 days and tested negative after.

"I just got the result and I also informed the people I have come in contact with about my positive test. Fortunately, there have been few of the family members and a small circle of employees," Kallas wrote. "[T]he vast majority of the State Chancellery's employees are also in the home office, we have tried to avoid close contacts and wear masks at the workplace with the few people on site."

Kallas is the latest EU leader to contract the coronavirus, Politico reported.

News.Az

News.Az