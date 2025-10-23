Ethereum and Bitcoin dip: Analyst forecasts see Ozak AI surging as a resilient AI-driven alternative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Both Ethereum and Bitcoin are tumbling once again in the cryptocurrency market and this is an indicator that the whole market is experiencing a general doubt amongst traders. Ethereum fell below its 3,860 resistance and Bitcoin is not able to overcome its 118,630 resistance. Analysts reveal that the traders are exercising more caution while waiting for the confirmation of the new market direction. During this time, a number of investors are heading to Ozak AI, an AI-powered, blockchain-based project built to deliver real-time predictive insights and decentralized resilience.

Ethereum and Bitcoin Face Critical Resistance Levels

Ethereum’s recent drop below the $3,860 support level marked a period of relative weakness against Bitcoin, according to data from Lennaert Snyder. Analysts have also revealed that the asset now needs to turn the $4,520 resistance level to guarantee a reversal and continuation of its bullish trend. Till then, ETH is still range-bound, and the traders are looking for a decisive breakout to have the strength again.

Ethereum is not alone in this, and Bitcoin has also joined it in facing challenges. BTC is clearly below its key resistance level of $118,630 after the rebound from recent lows. The uncommitted movement within the market reflects a risk-averse mood among primary assets.

Ozak AI: A Rising Alternative Amid Market Uncertainty

With Ethereum and Bitcoin up and down, Ozak AI has become an alternative that is strong and is anchored on decentralized intelligence and real-time data analysis. The project focuses on AI-driven predictive analytics for financial markets combining machine learning and blockchain technology to deliver fast, secure insights.

Ozak AI integrates several components: the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) for live data processing, DePIN infrastructure for decentralized security, Ozak Data Vaults for reliable storage and Prediction Agents (PAs) that allow users to create and customize AI models without coding. The characteristics help individuals and institutions gain actionable insights in real time, providing a practical advantage in unstable situations.

Ozak AI provides more transparency, scalability and resilience against network failures by a decentralized approach, in contrast to centralized servers. Its ecosystem will be able to scale along with the increase in data usage to develop a sustainable infrastructure that supports long-term usage.

$OZ Token Utility and Presale Momentum

The native OZ token is the driving force of the Ozak AI ecosystem that allows entry into the platform, governance and individualization of Prediction Agents. Token distribution includes 30% for the presale, 30% for the ecosystem and community, 20% for the future reserve, 10% for liquidity and listings and 10% for the team, with a total supply of 10 billion $OZ.

Currently Ozak AI is in Phase 6 of its presale. The token is priced at $0.012 with a planned increase to $0.014 in the next phase and a long-term target of $1.00. Over 952 million tokens have been sold, raising $3.8 million to date. The minimum contribution stands at $100, with purchases accepted in ETH, USDT, or USDC via the Ethereum network.

Ozak AI Partners with Dex3 for Enhanced Market Intelligence

In a recent announcement, Ozak AI confirmed a strategic partnership with Dex3, a top-tier trading data aggregator and on-chain intelligence provider across SOL and EVM networks. The collaboration aims to combine Ozak AI’s Prediction Agents with Dex3’s intelligence layer to enhance automated trading, market forecasting and cross-community analytics.

As Ethereum and Bitcoin navigate uncertain territory, analysts view Ozak AI as a robust, data-focused alternative capable of withstanding market volatility. As presale and strategic alliances have been used to propel the development, $OZ is still gaining traction as a next-generation, AI-enabled asset, which straddles blockchain and real-world intelligence.

