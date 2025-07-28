EU accuses Temu of failing to block unsafe product sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In an analysis, the European Commission found that shopping on Temu carries a high risk of finding unsafe products, such as small toys and small electronics, in the EU.

"We shop online because we trust that products sold in our Single Market are safe and comply with our rules. In our preliminary view, Temu is far from assessing risks for its users at the standards required by the Digital Services Act. Consumers' safety online is not negotiable in the EU - our laws, including the Digital Services Act, are the foundation for a better protection online and a safer and fairer digital Single Market for all Europeans," Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen said. In the ongoing investigation against Temu, the European Commission has concerns for probes on addictive design, recommender systems, and transparency obligations. Due to the findings, Temu has been given a few weeks to provide a response, but the EU's executive didn't give an exact date. Companies can be fined up to 6% of their annual total worldwide turnover.

News.Az