Conscription talks in Germany highlight age gap

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Germany’s discussions on reintroducing military conscription have highlighted a strong generational divide, as Europe comes under increasing pressure to bolster its defenses amid the Russia-Ukraine war and doubts over the reliability of US security guarantees.

The country suspended compulsory military service in 2011, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and renewed doubts about Washington’s role in European security – especially after US President Donald Trump questioned NATO defense commitments and revived tensions with Denmark over Greenland – have pushed the issue back onto the political agenda, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

While Berlin has not formally reintroduced conscription, it recently adopted a new military service model requiring men turning 18 to complete a questionnaire about their willingness and suitability to serve in the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces. Women may also participate voluntarily.

Security analyst Rafael Loss said Europe’s changing security environment has increased pressure for greater military self-sufficiency.

“The need to be more self-sustainable as European defense means that we need more people, we need more capabilities and we need a more European defense by Europeans, for Europeans,” he told Anadolu.

Many younger Germans, however, are deeply skeptical of a return to compulsory military service.

News.Az