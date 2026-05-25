Georgia and US consider restoring ties and strategic partnership

Georgia and US consider restoring ties and strategic partnership

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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with officials from the U.S. State Departmen.

The meeting participants discussed the restoration of relations between the two countries and the development of a strategic partnership based on a specific roadmap, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The prime minister reaffirmed the Georgian government's readiness to restore bilateral relations with the United States based on principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

It was noted that Washington's interest in Georgia is viewed positively, as evidenced by the recent intensification of contacts between the parties.

During the meeting, Georgia's role as a reliable and important partner in the region was emphasized.

"The prime minister stated that Georgia remains ready to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region," reads the government statement.

The meeting was also attended by Georgian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Maka Bochorishvili, as well as Levan Zhorzholiani, Chief of Staff of the Government.

News.Az