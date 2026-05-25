Xi urges stronger China-Serbia trust and cooperation

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Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Serbia should enhance exchanges, deepen mutual trust, and broaden cooperation to further their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi made remarks during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The 72-year-old Chinese leader highlighted the shared historical experiences of the Chinese and Serbian peoples, saying both nations had endured hardships and achievements that shaped a “persevering and tenacious character.”

Xi said both countries are committed to safeguarding independence and national dignity while recognizing the importance of peaceful development, fairness, and justice.

According to the spokesperson, Xi stressed that China and Serbia should strengthen exchanges, consolidate mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and extend mutual support in order to “embark on a bright path toward a shared prosperous future” and elevate bilateral ties to new heights.

The meeting took place during Vucic’s first state visit to China, where the two leaders also oversaw the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements covering trade, infrastructure, technology, and other sectors, according to Chinese state media.

Ahead of the talks, the spokesperson described China and Serbia as “ironclad friends” and said Beijing was ready to enhance coordination with Belgrade on regional and international affairs.

Vucic, who arrived in China on Sunday for a five-day visit, described the trip as one of the most important of his political career and said Serbia expects significant economic benefits from closer cooperation with China.

China has emerged as one of Serbia’s leading investors through projects linked to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including railway construction, mining operations, and industrial development.

Beijing has also described Serbia as a key partner in Southeast Europe and the first European country to jointly build a “community with a shared future” with China.

The trade volume between the two nations has reached approximately $9.37 billion, making Beijing Belgrade's second-largest trading partner.

News.Az