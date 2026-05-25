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Qalibaf leads Iranian delegation to Qatar

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Qalibaf leads Iranian delegation to Qatar

A delegation led by Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf traveled to Qatar.

The agency stated that "an Iranian delegation headed by the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, traveled to the Qatari capital, Doha," News.Az reports, citing Iraqi news agency.

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It explained that "this visit comes within the framework of the diplomatic track that began in recent weeks with Pakistani mediation, aimed at ending the imposed war, and which is still ongoing," indicating that the delegation will hold consultations with senior Qatari officials regarding some aspects related to the negotiations to end the imposed war.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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