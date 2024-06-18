EU countries willing to agree on new sanctions against Russia by June 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU countries intend to agree on a new, 14th package of sanctions against Russia by the start of the EU summit on June 27, according to EUobserver.

European states want to agree on restrictions before Hungary takes over the EU presidency on July 1.Sanctions may include restrictions on the transportation of Russian gas. It is expected that the list of individuals who will be subject to European sanctions will expand. In addition, more stringent restrictions will be introduced on the activities of European subsidiaries doing business in the Russian Federation.

News.Az