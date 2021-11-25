EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in two doses of 10 micrograms three weeks apart as an injection in the upper arm, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended.

Adult doses contain 30 micrograms.

"The benefits of Comirnaty in children aged 5 to 11 outweigh the risks, particularly in those with conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19," the EMA said.

The companies have said their vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been approved for European Union use in teenagers between 12 and 17 years old since May.

News.Az