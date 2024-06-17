EU extends sanctions against Russia for another year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Union adopted a decision on 17 June to extend the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia until 23 June next year, News.az reports citing the EU Council’s press service.

The restrictive measures currently in place were first introduced in June 2014 and include a ban on imports to the EU of the goods originating from illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol, as well as on infrastructure or financial investments and tourism services from illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol.In addition, EU restrictions also apply to exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors, as well as to the prospecting, exploration, and production of oil, gas, and mineral resources.

News.Az