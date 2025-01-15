EU eyes gradual ban on Russian LNG and aluminum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is considering import restrictions on Russian aluminum and phasing out liquefied natural gas from the nation as part of a new package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

The draft measures, which would be part of the bloc’s 16th package of sanctions, include restrictions on dozens more vessels that are part of Moscow’s shadow fleet of tankers transporting Russian oil and further export controls on goods used for military purposes. The move would also see more banks cut off the international payments systems SWIFT, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.Restrictions on aluminum would be gradual with a timeframe and scope still to be determined, the people said. Exiting LNG could be done either as a sanction or as part of a road map that the bloc’s executive arm is set to present next month, they said. Reuters earlier reported the discussion on aluminum.The draft proposals are still being discussed between member states and could change before they’re formally presented.While a ban on imports of Russian gas has been urged by several nations, the EU still needs to decide whether it should rely on sanctions to make it legally binding, regulations as part of a road map or a mix of those two, according to officials and diplomats with knowledge of the talks. While sanctions may offer the strongest argument for terminating contracts with Russian suppliers, they require unanimous approval from member states and are limited in time.Europe, which had previously been reluctant to give up Russian LNG, is watching nervously as gas prices creep up because of cold weather and new US sanctions on Russian energy.Sanctioning Russian pipeline gas is not viable because a group of nations including Hungary and Slovakia still rely on supplies from Russian gas supplier Gazprom, some of the officials said. Banning LNG, whose imports reached record levels last year, is more feasible because the three countries that bring in the biggest share of the fuel — Spain, Belgium and France — are not expected to block punitive measures against Russia, according to the officials.10 EU Nations Say It’s Time to Sanction Russian Natural Gas, LNGThe bloc is also weighing proposals to list more companies in third countries, including China and the United Arab Emirates, that are helping Russia get its hands on technologies used in weapons as well as restrictions on the Russian transportation sector.Separately, the EU aims to close more loopholes that allow Moscow to evade existing restrictions as well as introduce higher tariffs on agricultural goods and fertilizers in parallel to a new sanctions package.The bloc aims to adopt the new package of measures next month to mark three years since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

News.Az