Hamas praises Iran’s call for simultaneous end to war across all fronts

Hamas praises Iran’s call for simultaneous end to war across all fronts

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The Palestinian group Hamas has praised Iran’s call for a simultaneous end to hostilities across all regional fronts and thanked Tehran for its continued support for the Palestinian people and their struggle against Israel.

Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s political bureau and chief negotiator, made the remarks during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, during which the two discussed the latest regional developments, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

During the call, al-Hayya again extended condolences over the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several Iranian commanders and officials during what he described as recent American and Israeli aggression.

He also congratulated the Islamic Republic on what he described as a victory in repelling the attacks and thwarting the objectives of its adversaries.

Al-Hayya briefed Araghchi on developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing Israeli military operations and continued conflict.

He condemned Israel for obstructing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and stressed the commitment of Palestinian groups and the wider population to continue their efforts to end the occupation.

For his part, Araghchi again offered condolences to al-Hayya over the killing of his son and several resistance commanders, who were reportedly killed in Gaza last month.

Iran’s foreign minister also praised what he described as the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and armed groups in the face of Israeli military operations.

Araghchi outlined Iran’s latest diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the conflict across the region, reaffirming Tehran’s support for what it described as the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

According to Press TV, Araghchi also held a separate phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The two sides exchanged views on recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia, as well as issues related to bilateral relations.

News.Az