Ukraine downs 198 drones in relentless overnight Russian attack

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Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing two missiles and a staggering 216 attack drones. While Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted the vast majority of the incoming threats, local authorities reported multiple impacts across the country as the aerial bombardment continued into Friday morning.

The sophisticated barrage utilized a complex mix of weaponry launched from several regions inside Russia and occupied Crimea. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the assault included two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles, standard Shahed kamikaze drones, newer jet-powered Shahed variants, Gerbera and Italmas drones, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya decoy drones designed to confuse radar systems, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

A coordinated defense effort involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups managed to shoot down or electronically suppress 198 of the drones across Ukraine's northern, southern, and eastern regions. Furthermore, the two guided Russian missiles failed to reach their intended targets.

Despite the high interception rate, 16 attack drones managed to slip through, striking 13 different locations, while falling debris from destroyed targets caused damage in 12 other areas. The Ukrainian Air Force warned that the threat had not entirely passed, noting that several active drones remained in Ukrainian airspace as defensive operations continued.

News.Az