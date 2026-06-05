Nvidia’s Jensen calls robotics key growth sector in South Korea

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday that he sees robotics as the next major sector in South Korea, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after arriving at Gimpo Airport in South Korea on a flight from Taiwan.

Huang also said he had a series of meetings scheduled during his visit with major South Korean companies, including Hyundai, LG, SK, Samsung, and Naver.

“Did I bring any gifts for Korea? I brought a lot of business for Korea,” he told reporters, adding, “I have some surprises.”

News.Az